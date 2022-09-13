Cape Town police hunting suspects after magistrate murdered

The body of 50-year-old, Romay van Rooyen, was discovered at her home in Marina da Gama near Muizenberg on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Police have launched a manhunt for the killers of a Cape Town magistrate.

The body of 50-year-old, Romay van Rooyen, was discovered at her home in Marina da Gama near Muizenberg on Saturday.

A search at the scene then revealed that her car was also stolen, but police said that the vehicle had since been recovered in Mitchells Plain.

SAPS spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg: "Muizenberg police registered a murder case for investigation. The unknown suspects fled the scene and have yet to be arrested. Anyone with information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Crimestop on 08600 10111."

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, has expressed his deep sense of sadness following their colleague's killing.

"We would like to express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. her tragic death is a loss to the judiciary and the justice system as a whole," Ntabazalila said.