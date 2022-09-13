ATM confident of removing Phalatse despite DA interdict halting council sitting

The sitting would have seen a motion of no confidence against Mayor Mpho Phalatse go head.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s hold on power in the City of Johannesburg is hanging by a thread after the party was granted an interdict to prevent a special sitting of the council.

The City of Joburg has successfully interdicted the special council sitting, which was called by the chair of chairs, Colleen Makhubele, who is acting in the role of Speaker.



Makhubele has broken ranks with the coalition and sided with the African National Congress (ANC).

Their main aim is to force the DA to relinquish its position and have one of the smaller parties take over the metro.

Among other issues, the meeting was reportedly called to discuss plans to have Phalatse removed and elect a new Speaker.

The City of Joburg and the DA multi-party government had approached the High Court, arguing that acting Speaker Colleen Makhubele had no authority to convene any meeting of council.

The city argued that should the council meeting proceed, it would be unlawful and invalid.

It added that the acting Speaker would create confusion, uncertainty and chaos within the council.

Despite the interdict, African Transformation Movement (ATM) chairperson in the City of Joburg, Lubabalo Magwentshu, said that this was a mere set back in their plans to remove Phalatse.

"I'm confident that what happened with councillor Da Gama is still going to happen even now. There are many councillors that are not happy with the way that the DA is leading the City of Johannesburg. This motion of no confidence is not really focusing on Dr Phalatse per se, it's focusing on the entire government to remove this system that seeks to oppress our people," Magwentshu said.

The council sitting will now take place at the end of September.

In order for the motion to pass, the coalition will need the support of the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).