ANC: Mayor Phalatse not spared from no-confidence motion

The high court interdicted a special council sitting late on Monday night, which was meant to elect an acting speaker.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said even though it welcomed a judgment by the High Court in Johannesburg, Mayor Mpho Phalatse will not be spared from facing a motion of no confidence.

The city approached the court arguing that the chair of chairs, Colleen Makhubele, who claimed to be the rightful acting speaker had no authority to convene a council meeting.

Makhubele has since welcomed the court judgment.

The party still deemed Phalatse unfit for the mayoral role adding that it would continue to support her removal.

ANC spokesperson Chris Vondo said: “Councillor Mpho Phalatse has not accounted in Council, has failed to discharge her duties as executive mayor in respect of council resolutions or accounting on the decisions of the council as they mayor.”

‘UNHAPPY IN OPPOSITION BENCHES’ - DA

In the same vein, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) in Joburg said the motion of no confidence against Phalatse will proceed.

Despite the court ruling, the ATM said the majority of councillors were unhappy with how the multi-party coalition is being run.

ATM spokesperson Lubabalo Magwentshu said: “Even Action SA is disgruntled with how the DA [Democratic Alliance] is managing the city, which is why they have also been on the media supporting our view that we need a balance of power.”

Several other political parties said they have not given up the fight to oust the mayor.

However, DA spokesperson Leah Knott said they believe the opposition parties were merely frustrated by not being in power.

“They are unhappy in the opposition benches. And to be honest with you, this is not only a waste of our time, but it’s also a waste of the resident's time. What they should be doing is working within the government to deliver services.”

Despite the High Court's judgment, the ANC and ATM were confident they would eventually remove Phalatse from office.