6 staff sanctioned after woman found dead at nursing home

The facility said it did not know the cause of the resident's death.

CAPE TOWN - A Ceres nursing home revealed that its staff and management were left severely traumatised following the death of an elderly resident.

The wheelchair-bound woman was found dead outside Huis Maudie Kriel in August after she was left outside in the smoking area overnight.

Disciplinary proceedings commenced following the tragedy and six staff members were charged with misconduct.

Huis Maudie Kriel added that the staff members who faced disciplinary hearings were found guilty of various charges of misconduct.

It said various sanctions were imposed and they ranged from certain suspensions, final written warnings and compulsory attendance of further training sessions to dismissal.

In addition, the facility's management stressed that it would ensure all policies, procedures and record keeping were above board to ensure compliance.

A probe has found that when a student carer had pushed the deceased to the smoking area outside.

The elderly woman was dressed warmly with a blanket covering her legs.

The student carer performed other tasks and left the dormitory at the end of her shift.

Unfortunately, she was not part of a handover to night shift staff members - who assumed the deceased was out visiting her family.

Huis Maudie Kriel said despite the tragedy the evidence indicated that the late Sagrya Engelbrecht was treated with great compassion by the student carer.

Since the student carer was not employed at Huis Maudie Kriel but did her practical work at the request of a training institution, she could not be subjected to disciplinary charges.