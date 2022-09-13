3 media houses barred from Senzo Meyiwa trial for trying to interview witness

Reporters from three local media houses have been banned from court after they pursued Tumela Madlala as he made his way into the court, trying to interview him.

JOHANNESBURG - The presiding judge in the Pretoria High Court has lambasted a group of journalists at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial for attempting to interview a State witness before court proceedings started.

The said media houses have been barred from proceedings for the entire day to allow Madlala time to recover from the trauma he has incurred.

State advocate, George Baloyi, told the court that the incident had left Madlala petrified and unsettled.

"Intrusive and overbearing conduct by members of media against witnesses is a cause for serious concern, my lord," Baloyi said.

Judge Maumela has ruled that the behaviour from the journalists could not go without consequence.

"The media has to toe the line and it has to toe a line it knows already, there's nothing new here, this is not the first time to plead in the court and those misdemeanors are committed from a situation of knowing very well what the rules are."

Madlala has now taken the witness stand.