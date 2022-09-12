WC police arrest 508 suspects with links to various cases

The police’s tracing operations also rounded up suspects in connection with sexual offences, assault, and burglary.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape detectives have arrested 508 suspects linked to cases of murder and attempted murder.



The police’s tracing operations also rounded up suspects in connection with sexual offences, assault, and burglary.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man, found in possession of a homemade firearm, has also been taken into custody this weekend.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, said that the man was also in possession illegal ammunition.

"The members were busy with stop and search operations when they found the suspect in possession of the firearm. He's due to make a court appearance in the Bellville Magistrates Court once he has been charged," Twigg said.