Two suspects killed as police foil Epping robbery

CAPE TOWN - A robbery at a hypermarket in Epping, Cape Town, has turned deadly.

Before a group of armed suspects could flee the premises with stolen cash on Sunday afternoon, the police arrived and a gunfight broke out.

Police opened fire on the suspects as they fled in a getaway car before they lost control and hit another vehicle.

The police’s Wesley Twigg said that two suspects died and four others are seriously wounded.

"The four are under police guard in hospital. Two firearms were discovered in the vehicle. Meanwhile, a 32-year-old suspect was apprehended close to the business premises, Other suspects fled in the direction of Langa and their vehicle was later found abandoned. They are yet to be arrested. There is a manhunt currently under way."