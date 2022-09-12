State expected to reveal next witness in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

After almost five months of delays, hiccups and lengthy testimony, the Senzo Meyiwa trial seems to be making significant progress.

JOHANNESBURG - The State is expected to reveal its next witness that will take the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

The five men accused of killing the football star return to the dock on Monday morning.

They are accused of a robbery at the home of Kelly Khumalo in 2014 which resulted in Meyiwa’s death.

Last week, the court heard testimony from forensic police sergeant, Thabo Mosia, who wrapped his testimony up and Sergeant Mlungisi Mthethwa, who was the first responder.

On Monday morning, all eyes return to the witness stand as the State will call its next witness.

It is yet to be seen whether it will be another official or one of the six people who were in the house when Meyiwa was killed.