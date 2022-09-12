Ramaphosa to visit Jagersfontein after mine dam bursts
The Presidency has confirmed that four people have been reported missing, while 23 patients have been treated for hypothermia and four others for broken legs.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be paying a visit to the communities of Jagersfontein-Charlesville area in the Free State on Monday after a mining dam burst, killing one person and destroying several homes.
Initially, three people were said to have been killed but the Free State goverment on Monday morning revised the death toll to one.
The Presidency has confirmed that four people have been reported missing, while 23 patients have been treated for hypothermia and four others for broken legs.
It also noted the rescue and recovery efforts involving emergency services and police from towns surrounding the mine and from Mangaung.
#ICYMI Minister @DlaminiZuma activates National Disaster Management Centre #NDMC to support Jagersfontein communities affected by the mining dam that burst its banks https://t.co/iLkjsL1ry6NationalCoGTA (@NationalCoGTA) September 12, 2022
Video: TSF Risk Solutions https://t.co/nnNDbsivZH pic.twitter.com/g2JWBX0nCY
Meanwhile, an environmental specialist has cautioned residents of Jagersfontein to avoid contact with the flood water, which has covered the town in grey sludge.
After the dam burst, Jagersfontein residents were captured on video wading through water or covered in grey sticky mud.
This could pose a health hazard.
"The water infrastructure of the time might have also been affected. Concerningly, the town is currently without electricity, which might affect the wastewater treatment plants. Due to little information currently available, affected communities need to take necessary precautions to ensure that their health is not affected," said environmentalist Professor Anja du Plessis.
Premier Sisi Ntombela visited the disaster-stricken mining town on Sunday.
And it’s a town in darkness as Eskom said the flood and resultant landslide damaged critical infrastructure and it's unknown when the lights will be back on.