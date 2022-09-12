Ramaphosa to visit Jagersfontein after mine dam bursts

The Presidency has confirmed that four people have been reported missing, while 23 patients have been treated for hypothermia and four others for broken legs.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be paying a visit to the communities of Jagersfontein-Charlesville area in the Free State on Monday after a mining dam burst, killing one person and destroying several homes.

Initially, three people were said to have been killed but the Free State goverment on Monday morning revised the death toll to one.

It also noted the rescue and recovery efforts involving emergency services and police from towns surrounding the mine and from Mangaung.