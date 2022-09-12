Ramaphosa: Govt to support disaster-struck Jagersfontein

About 300 residents were left stranded after the dam at a local mine cracked open on Sunday.

JAGERSFONTEIN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday urged residents of Jagersfontein in the Free State not to lose hope after an estimated 100 homes were damaged by flooding caused by a mine dam burst.

About 300 residents were left stranded after the dam at a local mine cracked open on Sunday.

At least one person has been killed and dozens others hurt.

A grey sludge covers roads in Jagersfontein after a mining dam burst on 11 September 2022. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.

On Monday afternoon, Ramaphosa promised residents that the government would ensure that help was made available.

“We are going to give the best assistance and support that we can. From a housing point of view, including belongings lost,” Ramaphosa said.

