Ramaphosa: Govt prioritising preservation of Steve Biko’s legacy

The Black Consciousness activist died at the age of 30 while he was in police custody in prison.

1977 File photo shows Black Consciousness Movement (BCM) founder Steve Bantu Biko. Picture: AFP.
12 September 2022 15:32

CAPE TOWN - South Africans are commemorating the 45th anniversary of Steve Biko’s death.

In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to the struggle icon.

Described by many as one of the leading figures in the fight against apartheid, Biko was seen as a threat by the government of that time.

Ramaphosa said that the country had been deprived of one of its greatest leaders who was tortured by a ruthless regime.

The president added that the government was working tirelessly to preserve his legacy.

He said the government was doing all in its power to ensure that they fulfil the basic rights deserved by all South Africans.

