Ramaphosa: Govt prioritising preservation of Steve Biko’s legacy
The Black Consciousness activist died at the age of 30 while he was in police custody in prison.
CAPE TOWN - South Africans are commemorating the 45th anniversary of Steve Biko’s death.
The Black Consciousness activist died at the age of 30 while he was in police custody in prison.
In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to the struggle icon.
Described by many as one of the leading figures in the fight against apartheid, Biko was seen as a threat by the government of that time.
Today marks 45 years since Steve Bikos death. He was the 46th murdered in detention by the apartheid police. pic.twitter.com/sF3nQv5LVaZikhona Valela (@valavoosh) September 12, 2022
It is better to die for an idea that will live, than to live for an idea that will die #SteveBiko pic.twitter.com/NQuIUKUt5DMbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 12, 2022
Ramaphosa said that the country had been deprived of one of its greatest leaders who was tortured by a ruthless regime.
Im going to be me as I am, and you can beat me or jail me or even kill me, but Im not going to be what you want me to be. ~ Steve Biko#SteveBiko pic.twitter.com/7pRZU2i23PMamokgethi Phakeng (@FabAcademic) September 12, 2022