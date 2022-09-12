Ramaphosa: Govt prioritising preservation of Steve Biko’s legacy

The Black Consciousness activist died at the age of 30 while he was in police custody in prison.

CAPE TOWN - South Africans are commemorating the 45th anniversary of Steve Biko’s death.

In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to the struggle icon.

Described by many as one of the leading figures in the fight against apartheid, Biko was seen as a threat by the government of that time.