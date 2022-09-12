Ramaphosa arrives in Jagersfontein after mudslide destroyed 16 homes

At least 300 people have been affected in Charlesville, Jagersfontein.

JAGERSFONTEIN - The Kopanong Local Municipality in the Free State on Monday urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure that victims of a burst mine dam were compensated for their losses.

Ramaphosa arrived in the Free State mining town to get first-hand information about a deadly dam burst.

Their homes were flooded by water gushing from the burst mine dam in the small town on Sunday.

At least one person has died but the police's search and rescue team is searching for three others who went missing.

It’s a homeowner’s worst nightmare.

Lindile Saula, a resident of Charlesville stands on all that remains of his home; a concrete foundation floor covered in grey mud.

The aftermath of a mine dam collapse in Charlesville, Jagersfontein in the Free State on 12 September 2022. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.

He’s among of residents who were rendered homeless after a local mine dam burst.

“We have been left with nothing; I only have the clothes on my back. All my valuables including my ID have been lost,” Saula said.

Kopanong Local Municipality spokesperson Solly Phama said their appeal to have labour and mineral resources departments intervene in the mine fell on deaf ears.

“It’s been about 12 years now of us telling them what they are doing is poses a risk to the community,” Phama said.

Residents said that they hoped Sunday’s tragedy would spark a change in how the government reacts to community concerns over mining activities.

HOUSES COMPLETELY DEMOLISHED

Free State Cooperative MEC Mxolisi Dukwana said the deadly mine dam burst tragedy in Jagersfontein could have been avoided.

Dukwana said the government was informed by residents that the community had been warning mining authorities about the danger of the dam, but nothing was done.

“You have people who are saying they have been complaining about this issue and in some quarters, people are saying this mine has done nothing for the community in terms of making sure that what accrues to the community, goes to the community.”

Dukwana said there's a visibility of trauma in the mining town of Charlesville: “We have about 16 houses that have been completely destroyed. They only have foundation left. You can only see there was a house because of the tiles.”

However, a member of the Free State legislature Karabo Khakhau claimed Kopanong Municipality authorities had always been aware of the risks at the dam but failed to act.

“What I do not want MEC Dukwana and Premier Ntombela and the provincial government to do is to shift the blame to the mining authorities without taking responsibility," Khakhau said.