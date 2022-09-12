Putco promises to be fully operational on Monday despite ongoing wildcat strike

Workers turned off their engines at the beginning of the month after Putco signed an agreement for a 6% wage increase in 2020, later applying for a partial exemption, then offering a 3% increment instead.

JOHANNESBURG - Putco has promised Gauteng commuters that its bus services will be fully operational on Monday morning despite a strike by bus drivers entering its third week.

Frustrated workers accused the public bus corporation of short-changing them.

Putco made good on its threat to fire 105 employees last week for misconduct, intimidation, and blocking the gates at several depots.

Dismissed workers have called on fellow drivers to openly defy management, armed with two court interdicts.

"No bus is going out until we get our money. He's stubborn and even now we are also showing him that we are also stubborn. Those who are going to drive the buses, how are they going to drive the busses while other people are outside the gate," one worker said.

But Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu has assured over 150,000 commuters that the buses will be operating on Monday.

"They are pushing us to make these decisions. Tough decisions they may be but we need to get to a time where we are operating now and that time will require us to be firm and ensure that we taking disciplinary action and necessary precautions to get back to where we are saying we are going to operate," Xulu said.

The driver’s continuing wildcat strike is giving pause to non-striking workers, who say they've been warned to stay away from work.