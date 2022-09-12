‘PP’s office wasn’t unprepared during Fraser interview over Phala Phala’

In response to questions from Eyewitness News, its spokesperson - Oupa Segalwe - said any suggestion that its investigators were not ready for the meeting is baseless and must be rejected.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector's Office has rubbished the suggestion that it was simply not ready when it interviewed former spy boss Arthur Fraser over the Phala Phala farm saga last week.

In response to questions from Eyewitness News, its spokesperson - Oupa Segalwe - said any suggestion that its investigators were not ready for the meeting is baseless and must be rejected.

A letter from Fraser's lawyer, Eric Mabuza, suggested the chapter 9 institution was dragging its feet with the former spy boss only being interviewed last week over an inquiry launched in June.

Fraser laid a criminal complaint claiming President Cyril Ramaphosa was involved in the coverup of a burglary and alleged theft of millions in foreign currency on his farm.

The Office of the Public Protector’s Office, which is currently being spearheaded by advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, has explicitly laid out the processes it undertakes when conducting investigations.

Segalwe has told Eyewitness News an inquiry of this nature involves gathering information from various avenues, insisting it also has Fraser’s affidavit.

Segalwe said suggestions being made by the former spy boss and his legal representative held no water.

“The team prepares thoroughly for any such engagement and therefore, any suggestion that they were not ready for some meeting is baseless and must be rejected outright,” Segalwe said.

Fraser’s affidavit insisted that the chapter 9 office did not have his affidavit, noting that the public protector said it would only pick it up from the police today.

But insiders, who attended the meeting, claimed it adjourned early due to Fraser and his team refusing to participate fully, instead attempting to raise complaints over technical issues.

The Office of the Public Protector has committed to sending Fraser written questions before the end of this week.