Phala Phala: Public Protector's office only met with Fraser last week

In a letter to the Public Protector’s office from Fraser’s lawyer, Eric Mabuza, which Eyewitness News has seen, it documents engagements between Fraser and the Chapter 9 institution.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector’s office, which has been investigating the Phala Phala farm burglary saga since June, only met with former spy boss, Arthur Fraser, last week Thursday.

In a letter to the Public Protector’s office from Fraser’s lawyer, Eric Mabuza, which Eyewitness News has seen, it documents engagements between Fraser and the Chapter 9 institution.

It suggests the Public Protector’s office was not ready and failed to collect his statement from the police station and was thus unable to fully quiz him on the scandal.

Fraser laid a criminal complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the alleged cover-up of a burglary at his Limpopo farm in June.

He accused Ramaphosa of failing to report the break-in and the theft of millions of undisclosed foreign currency.

The Public Protector’s office is seemingly dragging its feet on the Phala Phala farm saga – this is not only the view of opposition parties but also that of Fraser and his lawyer.

In a letter from Mabuza, it notes the office’s August request for a meeting with Fraser, which is said to have attended with its legal representatives.

However, the letter suggests the Chapter 9 institution was simply not ready, as the session had to be adjourned, with the office promising to write questions for Fraser.

Wednesday is the new date when the Public Protector will send questions to Fraser.