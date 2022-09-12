Parly inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office set to review evidence

Last week, the committee heard evidence from senior managers on the working environment, as well as the finances of the Chapter 9 institution.

CAPE TOWN - The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office is expected to meet again on Wednesday to review the evidence presented so far.

Last week, the Western Cape High Court also ruled Mkhwebane's suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa as invalid.

Parliament's inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office at the weekend heard stories of victimisation and a toxic working environment.

Last week, it also heard evidence of over R146 million in legal costs spent by the office since Mkhwebane came into office in 2016.

Nthoriseng Motsitsi, Public Protector executive manager for complaints and stakeholder management, said that they were often victimised as officials.

"So the issue of victimisation and harassment, I felt victim in many areas," Motsitsi said.

The committee also heard evidence that the State Security Agency (SSA) had demanded to be reimbursed for the salary of the acting chief financial officer, who was seconded to the Public Protector by the spy agency.