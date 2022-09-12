Owners of Jagersfontein mine dam were warned to stabilise wall - FS govt

A dam wall collapsed yesterday unleashing water and mine waste, which has killed one person and displaced at least 250 residents in the small mining town.

JOHANNESBURG - Details have emerged about how the Free State government and the Mineral Resources Department allegedly turned a blind eye to warnings of potential danger and instability at the Jagersfontein mine.

A dam wall collapsed on Sunday, unleashing water and mine waste, which has killed one person and displaced at least 250 residents in the small mining town.

While the provincial government has described the flooding as an "unexpected disaster", it's understood that the mine had come under scrutiny in the past for its environmental impact.

The province's director-general, Kopung Ralikontsane, has confirmed that two years ago, the company managing the mine was ordered to cease operations.

It's understood the company had exceeded the volumes authorised to store billions of tonnes of waste.

"The mine owner was also engaged. We were promised that the place would be safe. Water Affairs also issued some warning certificates during the course of this year and of course, this problem was attended to. So, as I say, it was unexpected after the mine owners were warned to stabilise their wall."

Asked by 702's Bongani Bingwa if the government would take accountability for failing storage standards, Ralikontsane said that this would be the responsibility of the department of Mineral Resources and Energy as well as Water and Sanitation.

"When we got an indication from communities, we alerted the Department of Water and Sanitation. They are the people who inspect the dam and when we get reports that the integrity of the dam is stable, we do not have the expertise to contradict them in any way."