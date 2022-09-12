NC man (43) accused of murdering woman (31) appears in court

Tsietsi Mdluli (43) has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the killing of Leona de Wee earlier in September.

CAPE TOWN - A suspect accused of murdering a woman in the Northern Cape appeared in the Calvinia Magistrate Court on Monday.

Tsietsi Mdluli (43) has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the killing of Leona de Wee earlier in September.

De Wee’s body was discovered in the Northern Cape town a week ago.

The 31-year-old’s murder has shocked and frightened residents in and around Calvinia.

ALSO READ:

The National Prosecuting Authority said two suspects had been arrested but one had to be released due to a lack of evidence.

Calvinia’s Gender-Based Violence (GBV) & Femicide Forum chairperson, Elsabe Wylie, has called on the community to report GBV cases to police.

“The Gender-Based Violence Forum will support victims and do their best to protect them. I just want to urge our communities to report such cases,” Wylie said.

Wylie added that 264 GBV cases had been reported in the Hantam Municipality, which consists of six towns including Calvinia, for the 2021/2022 financial year.

The case was last week postponed to Monday to obtain bail information.