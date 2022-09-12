Moving central line families to Philippi will strain resources - councillor

According to Ward 43 councillor Elton Jansen, the proposed site is situated next to the Siqalo informal settlement, where a number of protests erupted in recent years over a lack of service delivery.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town councillor said that the relocation of families squatting along Metrorail's central line to the Philippi Wedge area would negatively impact them and the host community.

The central line has not been fully open since 2019 due to cable theft, vandalism and squatters on the tracks.

There are plans to return it to full service this year.

Ward 43 councillor and chairperson of sub-council 17, Jansen, said that the Housing Development Agency had submitted an emergency housing application on behalf of Prasa, which must be decided upon by full council.

He's assured residents that sub-council 17 will not support the application and will strongly argue against it.

Jansen said that relocating the rail squatters to the Philippi Wedge area would put more strain on the electrical infrastructure, as illegal electricity connections would increase.

He also fears a spike in crime and said that this posed a risk to the Philippi Childrens Centre and the farming operation in the Philippi Horticultural Area.