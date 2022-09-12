Meyiwa’s family eager to hear from witness present when he was shot

Court proceedings did not continue as expected on Monday due to delays in getting the State witness from KwaZulu-Natal to Pretoria High Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Senzo Meyiwa said it is eager to finally hear from the people who were in the house when he was killed.

Court proceedings did not continue as expected on Monday due to delays in getting the State witness from KwaZulu-Natal to Pretoria High Court.

Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014 in what the State believes was a robbery.

Five men are on trial for the crime, and they have all denied any involvement.

ALSO READ:

Meyiwa’s family members were visibly disappointed on Monday when proceedings could not continue because the next State witness was not ready.

His sister Nomalanga said: “We are unhappy about the postponement; we have had to leave some of our obligations unattended. We thought having this witness in court would help us get to the bottom of what happened.”

She shared her views on the first two State witnesses who were police officers: “The police have failed us as a family; they have failed to be true to us as a family.”

The trial will resume on Tuesday morning where the State’s next witness, someone who was in the house when Meyiwa was shot, will take the stand.