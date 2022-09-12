Meyiwa murder trial postponed due to a witness not being available to testify

The State is ready to call its next witness, however, Advocate George Baloyi said they had experienced problems in getting him to court.

JOHANNESBURG - The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been postponed due to a witness not being available to testify.

The State is ready to call its next witness, however, Advocate George Baloyi said they had experienced problems in getting him to court.

The five men accused of murdering Meyiwa in 2014 made a brief court appearance on Monday morning.

Meyiwa was shot at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in what the State believes was a robbery.

State advocate, George Baloyi, started proceedings by telling that court how he was now going to be calling witnesses who were in the house when Meyiwa was killed.

But he explained that the first witness, who was meant to be flown in from KwaZulu-Natal, would not make it.

"The State could not secure a flight for him over the weekend. On Thursday, they were oversubscribed, the flight that we could arrange is only this afternoon. We did arrange for a replacement witness my Lord, and I was informed only this morning that this witness has asked that we reschedule his evidence."

But the defence did not take this lying down.

Both attorney TT Thobane and Advocate Zandile Mshololo insisted that the State was meant to make contingency plans for another witness to take the stand.

Mshololo pointed out how all the other witnesses who were in the Khumalo house on the night Meyiwa was killed were in Gauteng, and they should be called.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela granted the State the postponement but said plans should be made to avoid such occurrences in the future.