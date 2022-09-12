MEC Allen on kidnappings in WC: 'Crime intelligence under-resourced' to assist

Allen said although kidnappings have declined in the province, criminals had become more brazen.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape community Safety and Policing Oversight MEC Reagen Allen on Monday said he was communicating with the families of kidnapping victims.

This follows an alleged botched kidnapping in Cape Town where a businessman, Khalid Parker, was shot dead on Friday.

The 40-year-old's death raised concerns about the lack of arrests in kidnapping cases.

Allen said police needed to get their act together: “We are gravely under-resourced in terms of crime intelligence.

We need to have an integrated task team that has operational powers to ensure that they are able to tackle this matter and that crime intelligence feed the relevant information to that committee.”