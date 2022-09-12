Mark Boucher to step down as Proteas head coach

CSA expressed regret that the former Proteas wicketkeeper was unable to fulfill the term of his contract noting that it respected his decision.

JOHANNESBURG - Mark Boucher has decided to step down from his role as the head coach of the Proteas to go after his future career and personal goals.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed the news in a statement on Monday evening.

The body said Boucher would leave his current job when the ICC Men's T20 World Cup drew to a close in Australia.

CSA expressed regret that the former Proteas wicketkeeper was unable to fulfill the term of his contract noting that it respected his decision.

The body further wished Boucher well.

He had been the Proteas head coach for over two years and had led the national squad to secure 11 Test wins.

Another feat of the team under Boucher is the memorable 2-1 series win against India at home in January this year.

Moreover, the Proteas are also currently number two on the ICC World Test Championship table.

CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki thanked Boucher for investing his time and effort in the South African cricket during his tenure as the head coach.

“He has helped navigate us through some rough waters following the departures of so many senior players through retirement and has helped lay some strong foundations for the next generation of Proteas.

“We are extremely grateful to him for the work he has done and would like to wish him well with the next chapter of his career,” he said.

Meanwhile, CSA director added that they were “deeply saddened by Marks decision to leave us but we also understand and respect his wishes”.

He further described Boucher as a “Proteas legend” who had done much for the game in the country.

“He has built a sound platform for South Africa to flourish in all three formats and I’m sure we will see the results of that at the T20 World Cup next month. He has a settled squad already, one that is growing in confidence, and we look forward to watching them in their important series in India before they head to Australia.”

Cricket SA said it would announce, in due course announce, its plans regarding Boucher's successor.