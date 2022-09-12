Long queues expected as throngs prepare to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to want to see the Queen’s closed coffin as Her Majesty lies in state at Westminster in London.

LONDON - Mourners in the United Kingdom (UK) who want to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II should expect long queues and overcrowding.

When the late monarch's body is flown to London from Edinburgh accompanied by the Royal Princess Anne on Tuesday, it will be taken straight to Buckingham Palace.

On Wednesday, the coffin draped by the Royal Standard will be taken to Westminster Hall beside the Houses of Parliament to lie in state for four days.

Mourners will be able to file past the closed casket placed on a raised plinth with four soldiers from units that serve the royal household on each corner.

It’ll be open 24 hours a day, but large crowds are expected and each mourner will be subject to airport-style security checks.

Even though the night organisers were warned people may have to queue standing for several hours, they have urged mourners to bring food and warm clothing.

People are asked to remain silent while inside the Palace of Westminster and to dress appropriately.

