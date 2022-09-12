Life Esidimeni inquest to resume with ex-Gauteng Health HOD Selebano on stand

This follows several delays occasioned by former Health Director Makgabo Manamela’s three missed appearances last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Life Esidimeni inquest resumes on Monday morning, with former Gauteng Health Department HOD, Barney Selebano, expected to take the witness stand.

Sitting in the Pretoria High Court, the inquest will determine if anyone should be held criminally liable for the tragedy which led to the death of more than 144 mental health patients.

Barney Selebano is set to face some tough questions about the circumstances that led to the 2016 tragedy.

Selebano is among three former health officials expected to account for the botched transfer project.

Also in the hot seat are former Health Director Makgabo Manamela and former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.

During arbitration hearings in 2017, Selebano said that the decision to terminate the long-standing contract with Life Esidimeni was taken as a cost-saving exercise.

Selebano signed the letter terminating the contract, which saw patients being moved to ill-equipped NGOs.

At the time of the arbitration hearings, he also admitted that the department ignored warnings by clinicians, psychiatrists, civil society groups and the families of the patients.

Selebano further conceded that there was no due diligence before patients were moved.

He later apologised for his role in the tragedy.