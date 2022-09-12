Late Queen Elizabeth II to lie in rest in Edinburgh before flight to London

Thousands of well-wishers will queue to see the closed coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.

LONDON - Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will be taken to a cathedral in Scotland on Monday to lie in rest for members of the public to pay their respects.

It’s the start of a week of carefully choreographed events culminating with the funeral a week from today.

Thousands of well-wishers will queue to see the closed coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.

It will be under constant vigil for 24 hours, having been taken there in a formal procession accompanied by the king and senior members of the Royal Family.

In the evening, King Charles will return to hold a vigil with the family.

On Tuesday, Princess Anne will accompany the coffin to Edinburgh airport for the flight to an RAF base west of London and on to Buckingham Palace.

It’s arrival will be witnessed by the king and the queen consort before being laid to rest.

The following day, it will be taken to Westminster Hall, beside the Houses of Parliament, on a gun carriage with a military parade.

There Her Majesty will lie in state for four days, with members of the public invited to file past to pay their respects.

On Monday, 19 September, the coffin will be taken to Westminster Abbey for a state funeral and then interred within Windsor Castle.