Kopanong Municipality says Jagersfontein mudslide victims must be compensated

At least 300 people have been affected in Charlesville, Jagersfontein.

JAGERSFONTEIN - The Kopanong Local Municipality in the Free State on Monday urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure that victims of a burst mine dam were compensated for their losses.

Their homes were flooded by water gushing from the burst mine dam in the small town on Sunday.

At least one person has died but the police's search and rescue team is searching for three others who went missing.

Ramaphosa is expected to visit the area on Monday afternoon.

It’s a homeowner’s worst nightmare.

Lindile Saula, a resident of Charlesville stands on all that remains of his home; a concrete foundation floor covered in grey mud.

The aftermath of a mine dam collapse in Charlesville, Jagersfontein in the Free State on 12 September 2022. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News

A grey sludge covers roads in Jagersfontein after a mining dam burst on 11 September 2022. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.

He’s among of residents who were rendered homeless after a local mine dam burst.

“We have been left with nothing; I only have the clothes on my back. All my valuables including my ID have been lost,” Saula said.

The aftermath of a mine dam collapse in Charlesville, Jagersfontein in the Free State on 12 September 2022. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News

Kopanong Local Municipality spokesperson Solly Phama said their appeal to have labour and mineral resources departments intervene in the mine fell on deaf ears.

“It’s been about 12 years now of us telling them what they are doing is poses a risk to the community,” Phama said.

The aftermath of a mine dam collapse in Charlesville, Jagersfontein in the Free State on 12 September 2022. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News

Residents said that they hoped Sunday’s tragedy would spark a change in how the government reacts to community concerns over mining activities.