Kaunda calls for speedy probe after ANC KZN councillor was gunned down

Councillor Mqondi Molefe was shot dead on Monday morning.

DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC) leaders in the eThekwini region, in KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday afternoon, arrived at the home of slain party councillor Mqondi Molefe to pay their respects.

He served as a councillor at Crowders Farm.

The party's regional leaders joined by council leaders and members also arrived at the family home where mourners gathered to pay tribute to what they have described as a good public servant.

Molefe was shot and killed by unknown gunmen.

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has called for the speedy arrest of the culprits: “We are appealing to law enforcement that they expedite the process of investigations because we would like to know what transpired and that those responsible must be apprehended.”

The family of the victim also said it wanted answers.