Kaizer Chiefs held in South African basement battle

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs, the most decorated South African club with 52 domestic titles, remained third last in the Premiership on Sunday after drawing 1-1 with fellow strugglers Marumo Gallants.

Zitha Kwinika levelled for Chiefs six minutes from time after Marumo had been reduced to 10 men midway through the second half when Ivorian Olivier Toure was sent off following a second caution.

Mahlatse Makudubela had put second-last Marumo ahead just 12 minutes into the match, which was controversially staged in the northwestern town of Rustenburg.

Marumo usually stage home matches in the northern city of Polokwane, but moved the crowd-pulling fixture citing lack of support.

Polokwane municipality, owners of the stadium in the northern region capital, failed in a court bid to have the Marumo decision reversed.



The anger of the Polokwane authorities stemmed from the loss of millions of rand that a visit from popular Chiefs would have generated for businesses.

In the build-up to the match, Marumo sacked French coach Romain Folz after he refused to allow an unnamed club official dictate who should be in the starting line-up.

Folz is the second French coach in as many seasons to be fired by Marumo with Sebastien Migne departing after losing his temper with a club official during a poor run of form.

Migne now assists Cameroon coach Rigobert Song as they prepare for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar from November 20.



On Saturday, defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns surrendered and regained first place in the Premiership, the richest in Africa with a 15 million rand ($865,000, 855,000 euros) first prize.

Orlando Pirates temporarily overtook record 12-time champions Sundowns thanks to a comfortable 2-0 win over TS Galaxy in Soweto.



The Buccaneers led after only six minutes when Given Msimango conceded an own goal and Zakhele Lepasa doubled the advantage before half-time.

A couple of hours later, Premiership Golden Boot chart topper Peter Shalulile scored his sixth goal this season to trigger a 2-1 win over Golden Arrows in Pretoria.

Pule Mmodi levelled for mid-table Arrows just after half-time, but teammate Siyavuya Ndlovu conceded an own goal 10 minutes later to give Sundowns victory.