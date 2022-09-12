Jump into icy water to help raise funds for Special Olympics national team

Last year Special Olympics South Africa (SOSA), a sport for development NGO, received overwhelming support raising over R120k. A further R 100k was pledged, but those funds are still outstanding.

JOHANNESBURG - People flocked to Altitude Beach in Fourways to plunge into ice-cold water to support the Special Olympics national team this Saturday.

The annual Special Olympics South Africa Polar Plunge was back for the 6th year with over 150 personalities plunging into icy water to help raise funds for the 2022 Special Olympics South Africa National Games taking place in Limpopo in October.

“I’m here to support Special Olympics it’s my second year plunging and this year I plunged with former Mrs South Africa Thenjiwe Mdluli. To me inclusion is very important I’m a mother with a son on the Autism spectrum so we know what it feels like to live in a world where being Atypical is difficult so this is a very important cause for me and close to my heart,” said the 2022 Mrs South Africa, Jo Judnick-Wilson to Eyewitness News.

Last year Special Olympics South Africa (SOSA), a sport for development NGO, received overwhelming support raising over R120k. A further R 100k was pledged, but those funds are still outstanding.

“Yes. At the Plunge in 2021 a pledge was made on behalf of a well-known company as well as in the individual’s capacity. To date this pledge has not been honoured. This is of course very disappointing for us as an organisation on a number of levels, firstly from a financial perspective it does hurt us as we rely on funds raised to provide opportunities for our athletes and that is a substantial amount to lose, secondly, and perhaps even more disappointing is that there are those who would use a platform such as the plunge for self-aggrandisement by pledging funds which they have no intention of providing. It is a further indication of how people with intellectual disabilities are discriminated against and taken advantage of,” said Ancilla Smith, CEO of Special Olympics South Africa.

Funds raised last year were in support of the Special Olympics South Africa’s National Teams participation in the 2022 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Russia but these games were understandably cancelled. These funds have been now been committed to also support this year’s National Summer Games.

This year’s plunge participants jumped into a pool suitably chilled to polar temperatures with over five tons of ice.

Many of the brave plungers also contribute to the fundraising efforts with a nominal plunging fee.

Among the plungers was medically retired former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Brighton Mhlongo.

“I’m here because as athletes we all know about the Paralympics and Olympics and when they mentioned the Special Olympics I was kind of puzzled my question was what’s special about them, why do they have to say Special Olympics and I did a whole lot of research. It was more of trying to find balance between them and the Paralympics but over and above I asked myself why are we putting all these titles because we are all athletes,” said Mhlongo.

The 2022 Special Olympics South Africa National Games will see the selection of the National Team that will be participating in the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany.

“As Special Olympics South Africa we have always received tremendous support from local government. On a National level we work closely with a number of Ministries on our various initiatives. However, we are hoping in the near future that our athletes will enjoy the same support and recognition afforded to their mainstream counterparts,” said Smith.

Founded in 1991 and accredited by Special Olympics Incorporated, Special Olympics South Africa (SOSA) is dedicated to providing sports training for men, women and children with intellectual disabilities.

The Special Olympics athletes have always brought home bags of medals and dream of being celebrated and supported by South Africans.

“It is very disheartening for our athletes when, for example, our National Team returned from the Special Olympics Summer World Games in the UAE in 2019 with a tally of 67 medals of which 35 were gold they received no National recognition. We are working hard to create more awareness of our athlete’s achievements and this is why the support we receive from so many celebrities through the Polar Plunge is so important to us” said Smith.

“One of the aims of the Polar Plunge is to create more awareness and recognition for our Special Olympics athletes. People are welcome to do their own plunges at home or wherever they are in support of our athletes. They are welcome to send videos of their plunges through to us at info@specialolympics.org.za so that we can share them on our social media” said Smith.

SOSA is a volunteer-driven organisation that welcomes anyone who would like to join the family to contact and become a part of our global movement.

“We also encourage people to share their plunges on their own social media using the hashtag #plungesa to help us spread awareness. They can also follow us on our social media” concluded Smith.