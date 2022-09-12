Jagersfontein facing humanitarian & environmental disaster - Gift of the Givers
The dam at a long-disused diamond mine burst its banks on Sunday, sweeping away houses and forcing scores of residents to evacuate to nearby farms.
JOHANNESBURG - Disaster relief organisation, Gift of the Givers, said that the mining town of Jagersfontein in the Free State was facing a humanitarian and environmental disaster in the wake of a mining dam collapse.
The Free State government has revised the death toll down from three to one and more than 70 people have been hospitalised.
Minister activates National Disaster Management Centre to support Jagersfontein communities affected by the mining dam that burst its banks
When the dam collapsed, waves of mining waste stormed down, heading for the small town of Jagersfontein.
With no prior warning, the massive outpourings of mining sludge quickly flattened houses, submerged cars, and overwhelmed emergency services.
Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman said that the Charlesville area had been the most affected by the flooding during Sunday’s collapse.
"It's toxic, it's not like a normal dam, it's toxic material that has come from the dam and affected the environment and thousands of houses just disappeared, it came without notice and that is all we can see," Sooliman said.
Sooliman said that the flooding had damaged cell phone towers, hitting communications while electricity has also been cut off. Fresh drinking water has become scarce.
"The biggest need of course has been water. The whole town has been completely cut off. There isn't a drop of water to drink, everything has been affected by the toxic content of the dam," Sooliman said.
The organisation has called for donations of bottled water, blankets, food, hygiene items, fodder, and antibiotics for sheep.