Jagersfontein facing humanitarian & environmental disaster - Gift of the Givers

When the dam collapsed, waves of mining waste stormed down, heading for the small town of Jagersfontein.

With no prior warning, the massive outpourings of mining sludge quickly flattened houses, submerged cars, and overwhelmed emergency services.

Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman said that the Charlesville area had been the most affected by the flooding during Sunday’s collapse.

"It's toxic, it's not like a normal dam, it's toxic material that has come from the dam and affected the environment and thousands of houses just disappeared, it came without notice and that is all we can see," Sooliman said.

Sooliman said that the flooding had damaged cell phone towers, hitting communications while electricity has also been cut off. Fresh drinking water has become scarce.

"The biggest need of course has been water. The whole town has been completely cut off. There isn't a drop of water to drink, everything has been affected by the toxic content of the dam," Sooliman said.

The organisation has called for donations of bottled water, blankets, food, hygiene items, fodder, and antibiotics for sheep.