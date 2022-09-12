Is government doing enough to clamp down on illegal mining?

A panel discussion on the illegal mining crisis in South Africa following sporadic news surfacing at different mine dumps across South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - There has not been a worse time to bring to light the illegal mining crisis in South Africa than the shocking gang rape of 8 women in July.

They were shooting a music video at one of the abandoned mines in Krugersdorp, when they were attacked, allegedly by illegal miners.

This is not the only incident that has highlighted the scourge of illegal mining and its larger cost thereof to the country, with reports of dead bodies found at abandoned mines surfacing, along with zama zamas – illegal miners - being linked to tavern shootings and the battle of these mines between foreign nationals, mostly the Basotho and Zimbabweans.

On Thursday last week, Minerals, Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Manthashe said that the government would establish a specialised police unit aimed at curbing illegal mining that has been estimated to have cost the mining industry R49 billion in 2019.

But according to former mining engineer and analyst Peter Major, these plans that Minister Manthashe announced are a little too late. He was speaking at a panel discussion on Inside EWN.

“It’s like he is putting tiny bandages on a body that is riddled with diseases, broken and bleeding and not addressing how that body got so damaged. Hiring more police is attacking the problem from a completely wrong angle,” Major said.

While for Samantha Hagreaves, director of WoMin African Alliance, who was also part of the conversation, said that there are many syndicates in the illegal mining industry from corrupt police to politicians.

“Industrial mines are deeply implicated in this, for failing to be accountable for meeting the obligation to citizens in our country and the state, seemingly, is not enforcing conditions of licences. Mines are supposed to put up money to rehabilitate the abandoned ones."

Graem Hosken, a senior reporter for Times Lives who has been doing some groundwork and investigations on illegal mining, said that there was always going to be corruption in mining but there were solutions.

"There's not going to be a quick fix to this problem because it has been happening for so long. But there should be a reduction in the criminality aspect of the illegal mining by ensuring that there is employment and that people living around these mines are safe."

