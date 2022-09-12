In a first for Africa, Cape Town hosts International Nuclear Physics Conference

Global bigwigs in this scientific discipline will gather for the world's biggest conference on fundamental nuclear and hadron physics.

CAPE TOWN - In a first for the African continent, the 28th International Nuclear Physics conference kicks off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Monday morning.

Global bigwigs in this scientific discipline will gather for the world's biggest conference on fundamental nuclear and hadron physics.

The gathering coincides with the international year of basic sciences for sustainable development as declared by the UN's educational, scientific and cultural organisation, Unesco.

Ithemba Labs communications manager, Doctor Gillian Arendse, stresses the significance of hosting an international event of this magnitude on home soil.

"It is really important that in this year we celebrate science, that we are able to bring this kind of conference, it's the largest of its kind in the world, to South Africa and definitely to the African continent to also celebrate the contribution that African researchers are making with regards to using basic science to impact the lives of people."