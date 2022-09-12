'I appreciate him': Daughter gets chance at life with kidney donation from dad Medical researchers have stressed that the global prevalence of chronic kidney disease is on the rise and are urging people to take better care of their renal health. HIV

Cedric Sihoyiya CAPE TOWN - Medical researchers have stressed that the global prevalence of chronic kidney disease is on the rise and are urging people to take better care of their renal health. About 1 in 7 adults worldwide have been diagnosed with renal disease - many of them will later require dialysis or kidney transplantation, but due to severe shortages, only a handful of these patients will get a second chance at life. The Organ Donor Foundation has stressed that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic added more pressure to already stretched capacity in this sector, saying that organ donor registrations have virtually come to a standstill. Less than 1% of South Africa’s population are registered as organ donors, this while the number of people needing life-saving organ transplants are rapidly increasing. Twenty-five-year-old Bakanyile Sihoyiya grew up in the Eastern Cape Town of Mount Frere. When she was twelve-years-old, she relocated to Vredenburg in the Cape West Coast where she completed her schooling - her dad works there, and the family currently still lives in the town. She explained to Eyewitness News how in 2016 she started feeling ill. “I had headaches, terrible headaches so I started going to the clinic and they said my blood [pressure] was too high. They sent me to Vredenburg Hospital. They booked on 2017 January here in Groote Schuur, so I went there to the hypertension clinic for the high blood, but then it was too late [and] they transferred me to the renal (unit) for my dialysis.” Following six years of treatment and renal dialysis, Sihoyiya underwent kidney transplantation surgery at Groote Schuur Hospital just over a week ago on Wednesday, the 31st of August. The agony of seeing his daughter battling end-stage kidney disease and the thought that she might lose her life prompted Bakanyile’s father, 47-year-old Cedric Sihoyiya, to donate one of his kidneys to his daughter. Living donation involves a living person donating an organ (or part of an organ) for transplantation to another person. EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 9, 2022 Cedric spoke to Eyewitness News following the successful surgery and said that there could not have been anyone to give her daughter a kidney but him. “My decision was to give it. I was scared before this operation but now I feel right,” he said. Bankanyile is thankful for all the support she’s received throughout this extremely challenging journey. “It was not easy, I felt so sad, I didn’t understand for the first time, but when the time goes, I was fine, I understand everything, accepting and the nursing staff always encouraging and the doctors, even the social workers and some people close to me, like friends and family, that encouraged, me so that gave me hope.” Lungi Hlakudi is a social work supervisor and has been working at Groote Schuur Hospital’s renal unit for the past 30 years. Lungi provides support and guides patients who’ve been diagnosed with end-stage renal failure. She told Eyewitness News that her role within the multi-disciplinary team is to do the psychosocial assessment to ascertain whether the patient does qualify for the transplant that they require. “Every Thursday at twelve o’clock, there is what’s called a combined renal assessment meeting. That meeting is composed of the multi-disciplinary team - social work, dietician, technologists, your medical doctors, the nursing personnel, where we make decisions, who must get a transplant and who mustn’t get and there are reasons that are given on that as well.” Through this platform, people who need the life-saving option are given organs from the country’s donated organs pool. However, different to Bakanyile and her father Cedric’s story, is the aspect of kidney transplantation in HIV-positive patients. A pioneering transplant surgeon, who’s advocated for more people to have access to these lifesaving interventions, is the dean of Stellenbosch University’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Professor Elmi Muller. In 2008, Muller and her surgical team performed the world’s first HIV-to-HIV kidney transplant at Groote Schuur Hospital. She said that when she started working in the field HIV-positive patients did not qualify for dialysis. “So, it was a group of young, economically active people with nothing else wrong with them, because generally they only had HIV - they didn’t have heart failure, they didn’t have chest issues they only had this infection. It was very disturbing to me to think that they were turned down for both dialysis and transplantation while in my view they were reasonable candidates for these treatment modalities. I started working on a plan to give them HIV-positive organs from HIV-positive donors and that was something that would have expanded the pool of organs and would’ve given them a unique opportunity to get a transplant.” Muller, It was very disturbing to me to think that they were denied for both dialysis and transplantation while in my view they were reasonable candidates for these treatment modalities



HIV-positive deceased donor kidneys are being used for this cohort of patients.

Muller also added that there were specific health aspects of this cohort they considered before embarking on the transplantation.

“They are a complex group of patients. There are many issues that we had to think about. One issue, the virus, the other issue is the immunity - we were, in the beginning, thinking exactly what you had just said that they’d be immunocompromised, that they would have higher risk for infection, lower risk for rejection because they don’t have much of an immunity. What we found is that they actually have a very dysregulated immunity and that they have a high risk of rejection, so we had to give them huge amounts of immune suppression, despite the fact that they had HIV to prevent them from rejecting their organs and this then had to be balanced by the infectious risk and we had to give them certain prophylactic agents to prevent them from getting infections. So, it’s a complex almost like a scale, where you have to weigh up all these different things, but despite having all those complexities, we found that our results were almost exactly the same as for our non-HIV patients in terms of five-year, ten-year survival, in terms of graft survival so when you manage these complexities well, the patients do extremely well.”

At the time, she was severely criticised for her aspirations to have this cohort included as kidney transplant recipients. Muller explained that when she started with the process, it was a different time.

“One must remember that this was a different time, I started this process in 2008. We only got antiretrovirals at the end of 2004, so it was a time when people were still very hesitant to how HIV patients would react and they were scared and they were not keen to go this route, so it wasn’t easy for me personally, I did have a lot of flack and I did have a lot of people who felt that what I wanted to do was unethical or not evidence-based and that you know were some of those things that I just had to navigate at a one by one, one-step-at a time basis to get the programme going”

Lungi Hlakudi was part of the team at the time of these transplants were performed 14 years ago and she echoed the sentiments of Muller.

“The protocol at the time didn’t allow us to accept HIV-positive patients onto the renal replacement programme. That was before 2008, but I can tell you now, we’ve got HIV-positive patients on the programme who are virally suppressed, we even transplant them and they’re doing very well post-transplant, because basically there’s no difference between someone who’s HIV-positive, who’s transplanted and someone who’s HIV-negative who’s transplanted and these patients are doing very well and so personally, I still feel that we were, and we are, on the right track.”