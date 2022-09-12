Heineken gets thumbs up from Competition Commission for Distell group merger

The merger means they will make up nearly 65% of the cider market in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Heineken has received approval to purchase Distell group, a wine and cider company.

Distell owns the likes of JC LeRoux, Nederburg, Drostdy-Hof; Pongracz amongst many others.

In its other categories, they have other brands you might be familiar with - Viceroy, Bains, Richelieu and Scottish Leader - just to mention a few. Bernini, Savannah and Hunters are their most popular ciders.

Now, the merger means they will make up nearly 65% of the cider market in South Africa. To mitigate hyper control, they will strip off Strongbow from their cider cluster.

South Africa's Competition Commission approved this merger with the condition that the merged entity invests R10 billion in the country over a five-year period, as reported by Reuters.

According to Reuters, an employee share ownership scheme will be implemented and R3 billion of equity will be directed to workers of the merged entity in local (South Africa) operations.

Interestingly, R400 million supplier development fund will be established to invest in small businesses, while R200 million contribution will be made to promote localisation and growth initiatives within the country.

Additionally, an innovation, research and development hub for the Africa region based in South Africa will be established.

To address employment concerns in South Africa, the merging parties have agreed to maintain employee headcount for a period of five years following the merger and not to retrench any employees below specified managerial grades.