Health dept budget contsraints led to Life Esidimeni tragedy, ex-HOD testifies

The inquest resumed on Monday morning with Selebano's testimony after several setbacks last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The former head of the Gauteng Department of Health Barney Selebano has again told the Life Esidimeni Inquest that budget constraints were at the centre of the department's troubles in the period leading up to the 2016 tragedy.

The inquest, sitting in the Pretoria High Court, will determine if anyone should be held criminally liable for the tragedy that led to the death of more than 144 mental health patients.

Selebano is set to face some tough questions about the circumstances that led to the 2016 tragedy.

Selebano is among three former health officials expected to account for the botched transfer project.

The two other officials expected to account are former health director Makgabo Manamela and former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.

During arbitration hearings in 2017, Selebano said that the decision to terminate the long-standing contract with Life Esidimeni was taken as a cost-saving exercise.

Selebano signed the letter terminating the contract that saw patients being moved to ill-equipped non-governmental organisations.

At the time of the arbitration hearings, he also admitted that the department ignored warnings from clinicians, psychiatrists, civil society groups and the families of the patients.

Selebano further conceded that there was no due diligence before patients were moved.

He later apologised for his role in the tragedy.

