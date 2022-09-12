Free State govt revises death toll from Jagersfontein mine dam collapse

The premier's office earlier stated that three bodies had been recovered. It has since corrected this, confirming that only one person died as result of the flooding.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State government has revised the death toll from the Jagersfontein mine dam collapse.

The premier's office earlier stated that three bodies had been recovered.

It has since corrected this, confirming that only one person died as result of flooding.

Houses and vehicles were swept away on Sunday when the wall of a dam burst in the mining town.

The deluge knocked out electricity in the town and washed away livestock.

Spokesperson in the premier's office, Palesa Chubisis, said that over 70 people had been hospitalised.

A pregnant woman is among those left injured.

"We can confirm that only one body has been recovered by emergency services that indicated to us that one person is still unaccounted for. They had to withdraw the search and rescue team yesterday evening. However, the rescue mission will resume this morning. Seventy-three patients were admitted to hospital with minor injuries."