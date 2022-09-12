Eskom: Technicians tirelessly working to return unit at Koeberg to service

The utility's management held an emergency media briefing on Monday morning giving an update on the electricity grid's status.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom management said that technicians were working around the clock to return a tripped unit at the Koeberg nuclear power station to service.

Over the past week, electricity generation at Eskom saw capacity gradually deteriorate, resulting in stage 4 being implemented on Saturday.