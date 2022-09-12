Go

Eskom: Technicians tirelessly working to return unit at Koeberg to service

The utility's management held an emergency media briefing on Monday morning giving an update on the electricity grid's status.

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com
12 September 2022 12:56

CAPE TOWN - Eskom management said that technicians were working around the clock to return a tripped unit at the Koeberg nuclear power station to service.

Over the past week, electricity generation at Eskom saw capacity gradually deteriorate, resulting in stage 4 being implemented on Saturday.

Eskom group chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer said that over the course of the past week, 42 units tripped.

“The Koeberg team are fully aware of the impact of the current unavailability the 920 megawatt has on the current situation and are working around the clock to ensure that it can return to service as soon as it’s considered safe to do so,” Oberholzer said.

Oberholzer also said it's been an extremely disappointing week: “On Monday, last week, we sent down eight generators at various power stations. That was a total of under 5,000 megawatts."

