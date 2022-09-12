Eskom set to reduce load shedding levels as reserves replenish

The power utility said sufficient progress has been made in recovering emergency generation reserves and its anticipated dam levels at pumped storage schemes will be fully replenished by Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has reduced its rolling power cuts schedule to stage 3 on Monday morning.

This comes after South Africans had to contend with stage four power cuts over the weekend.

The power utility said that sufficient progress had been made in recovering emergency generation reserves and its anticipated dam levels at pumped storage schemes would be fully replenished by Monday.

Eskom expects to drop the power cuts to stage two from Tuesday morning but will keep them coming until Friday.