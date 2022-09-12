Despite April floods, eThekwini says it's ready for summer tourist season

The flood waters scarred the pristine beaches and with roads and bridges damaged it was difficult to move around.

DURBAN - Despite the April floods that devastated eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal, the municipality said that it was ready for the summer tourist season.

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said they were still cleaning up contaminated beaches.

The April flood knocked KZN's tourism.

The economy was just recovering from the COVID-19 lockdowns and the unrest last July.

However, the city said it is now ready to host travellers.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure that the leakages that we have observed, we are dealing with them. There are pump stations which we have resolved and there are others which we are still working to ensure that we are able to open all our beaches.”

This weekend the city reopened 13 beaches.