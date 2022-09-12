Dan Carter inspiring the next generation of rugby players in South Africa

Former All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter is in South Africa to coach aspiring rugby players in Cape Town and Johannesburg over the next two weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - Former New Zealand flyhalf Dan Carter is in South Africa to share his knowledge of the game he excelled in with youngsters who dream of reaching the heights he scaled.

The All Blacks legend was in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon where he hosted a coaching clinic at St Stithians College, in partnership with Worldwide Scholarships and former Springbok captain Naas Botha, which was attended by 250 boys and girls in the under 12 to under 20 divisions.

Aspiring rugby players came from underprivileged communities such as Alexandra and some from the East Rand, along with those from affluent schools in the city’s northern suburbs and Pretoria to share in learning new skills and absorbing information from Carter, who was part of two Rugby World Cup winning squads, in 2011 and 2015, and won 3 individual World Player of the Year titles over the course of his career.

“It’s great to be back in South Africa. It’s been 8 years since I’ve been here… It’s been a lot of fun so far. The highlight of my trip has been spending time with the children like we’re about to today. I’ve been able to share my knowledge and experience and I’m trying to inspire the next generation and to inspire the kids to follow their dreams just like I did,” Carter said.

The 112 Test icon, who owns the record for most international points scored 1598, retired as a professional at the beginning of 2021 and revealed that he has found it a challenge to walk away from the sport he has played for 18 years.

He has since his time to reconnect with his family and establish a home life with his wife and children.

Much like he seemed to have more time on the ball as a player, Carter is in no rush to make his next move in the game.

He has thought about coaching professionally, but for now, he is enjoying what is currently keeping him busy.

“What I’m most passionate about is reminding myself of the people I looked up to as a kid. People like John Kirwan, Andrew Mehrtens and Jonah Lomu – they inspired me to be an All Blacks [player] and have the career that I did. Now that I’ve finished, the thing I’m most proud about is not the World Cups or awards that I won, I was able to inspire the next generation, that’s why I love doing coaching clinic,” Carter added.