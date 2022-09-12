Court to give verdict on CoJ urgent bid to interdict council meeting

The gathering has been scheduled by council chair of chairs and acting Speaker Colleen Makhubele.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court is expected to give a verdict later on Monday evening regarding an urgent application filed by the City of Joburg to interdict a council meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

The meeting is meant to elect an official acting speaker in council and possibly followed by a motion of no confidence against Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

During court proceedings on Monday, Judge Gcina Malindi said the verdict would give direction on whether the Joburg Council would proceed with the meeting.

The position of speaker has been left vacant after Vasco da Gama was ousted through a vote of no confidence earlier this month.