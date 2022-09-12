Rafiq Wagiet | Three suspects aged 19, 29 and 42 have been arrested in connection with the murders that took on 31 March 2022 at the Victoria Lodge informal settlement.

On 31 March 2022, Diepriver police were called to a crime scene at Victoria Lodge informal settlement where they found the bodies of three males who sustained gunshot wounds to their heads.

The investigation was handed over to the Anti-Gang Unit detectives to hunt down the perpetrators of the crime.

On Thursday evening, 08 September 2022, detectives made a breakthrough in the case when they arrested three suspects aged 19, 29 and 42 in connection with the murders.

The suspects are due to make a court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates court on Monday 12 September to face the charges against them.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cape Town police make breakthrough in Southfield triple murder case