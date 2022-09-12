Cape Town NPO accuses WCED of failing children with learning disabilities

The organisation said schools on the Cape Flats were under-resourced and were not provided the necessary skills to help pupils excel at school.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town non-profit orgnisation, Hope for the Future, on Monday said the Western Cape Education Department was failing children with learning disabilities.

The organisation said schools on the Cape Flats were under-resourced and were not provided the necessary skills to help pupils excel at school.

As a result, parents of pupils from different communities have approached the South African Human Rights Commission to intervene.

Vanessa Sauls-Nelson, a representative of Hope for the Future, said: “Mitchells Plain has got 47 primary schools. I believe there is now two schools of skills and one special school to the ratio of 47 schools. The ratio of the number of schools per area and the problem is across the Western Cape."

Eyewitness News has reached out to the Western Cape Education Department regarding the claims but nobody unavailable for comment by the time of publication.