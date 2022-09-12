ANC EC pick for deputy president, Mabuyane, warns against divisive members

However, he has urged the province to be open to outside influence as lobby groups get into full swing in a bid to gain support for their preferred candidates to be nominated for leadership positions.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane has warned members in his province against those attempting to weaken its unity ahead of the December national conference.

This is part of Mabuyane’s political input as he calls for maximum discipline and for members to avoid using character assassination of their fellow comrades to win favour.

The ANC’s branches are set to start nomination processes this week.

An audit of ANC branches this past week has shown the Eastern Cape, which is the party’s third largest province, will take the second largest delegation to its conference.

It’s this delegation and processes leading up to picking who goes to the national conference, that Mabuyane seems concerned about.

In his political input to the provincial executive committee, he called for vigilance over those who would be moonlighting in his province.

He also called on the Eastern Cape to foster a message of unity and renewal throughout this nomination period.

Mabuyane is said to be his own province’s pick for deputy president while the provincial party has thrown its weight behind incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa to have another go as party president.

Nominations were put on ice last week with the ANC's national executive meeting taking place this weekend to give a stamp of approval on a membership audit report.

Branches will now start the work of proposing a new cohort to take the ANC forward.