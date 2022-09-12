ANC branches lobbying gains momentun ahead of December national conference

Leaders like the party’s deputy president David Mabuza have seemingly been left behind in the race to lead the ANC when it holds its national conference in December.

JOHANNESBURG - As provinces hold talks and former president Jacob Zuma pushing for his supporters to make Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma the African National Congress (ANC)’s next president, some are preparing to take the battle to branch general meetings (BGM).

This comes as Mpumalanga's provincial executive committee has proposed Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term and Ronald Lamola as his deputy.

On Monday, the province met with officials from KwaZulu-Natal to discuss policy positions and desired leadership outcomes.

Provinces are now battering, trading names and positions in favour of support from one another ahead of December.



With this, slates each offering different combinations of potential leaders are also doing the rounds.

While Paul Mashatile, Lamola, Oscar Mabuyane and Mmamoloko Kubay i’s names have been raised for the position of deputy president fierce contestation is under way for other roles.

Mdumseni Ntuli, who lost the battle for ANC KZN secretary, has been proposed by some as the ideal secretary general for the ANC.



Others have revived the 2012 mission to get Fikile Mbalula’s name to head up the engine of the governing party.

More deliberations are also on the go over the position of treasurer with the likes of Pule Mabe, Mzwandile Masina and Andile Lungisa attempting to find expression in the party.

Branches have been given the green light to start BGMs for nominations.