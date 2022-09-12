A year after Khomanani Mawe's death in manhole, his family still wants answers

The Mawe family is still reeling from the boy’s passing as they search for answers on the cause of his death.

JOHANNESBURG - Orange Farm residents want all exposed manholes and electricity pylons to be cordoned off to prevent children from playing there.

This follows the death of at least four children who disappeared down exposed manholes.

A year from the tragic passing of their son, the parents of Khomanani Mawe are still searching for answers.

On the afternoon of 23 September last year, six-year-old Mawe was playing with his friends in the backyard of his parents' Orange Farm home when he fell down an open manhole.

His disappearance sparked a four-day search in the underground sewerage network.

His lifeless body would eventually be discovered in Evaton, almost 10 kilometres away from where he fell.

Maintenance of manholes has again been brought into sharp focus a year later after the death of Mawe.

Even though time has passed, the father, Surprise Mawe and one of the community residents, recalled the pain they still felt when talking about Khomanani.

"His death really broke me. Even at work, I could not cope. Even his younger brother can't sleep properly at night," Surprise Mawe said.

"That closure is needed but it was not received, even after we pleaded with government entities to help us. Now, talking about this just opens up old wounds again," the resident said.

Eyewitness News spoke to the Joburg Environment MMC's spokesperson, Nicolaus Bauer, who said that manhole covers were targeted by thieves.

"Because of the metal content within some of the concrete manhole covers as well as other Joburg Water infrastructure, the pilot project is well under way and we're hoping to be able to reduce the number of manholes that are prone to vandalism and ensure that in the long term we can stamp out the scourge entirely," Bauer said.

The City of Johannesburg said that close to 2,000 manhole covers had been reported missing within a period of six months.

The metro said that although they were working on closing the open manholes, they depended on residents to alert them about missing covers.

Meanwhile, Orange Farm residents have criticised the city’s so-called reactionary approach.

Three-year-old Mpho Ralieta fell into a manhole while playing with her friends back in 2006. After her family’s loss, the City of Ekurhuleni closed off the death traps there.

This year, six-year-old Khayalethu Magadla suffered the same fate when he fell into an open manhole, also while playing with his friends. His disappearance brought the country to a standstill.

A traumatic 21-day search ended in tragedy. It was only during the search that the City of Joburg sealed off open manholes in that area.

The father of 6-year-old Khomanani Mawe said that his son's death was evidence that authorities had failed the people of his community.

"These people, when you report the manhole they don't come immediately. When you report the exposed manholes, they take their own time before coming to fix them. By the time they come and close it, it's too late," Mawe's father said.

Before the death of Khomanani, there were four exposed manholes in a five-kilometer radius but since his unfortunate passing, the City of Joburg has worked to close them.

The city’s Bauer said that the manhole covers were a target for thieves but the city was piloting a cover that's made of inexpensive material.

"A smart manhole cover project which has a device within it, which locks and unlocks, with the information being fed through to a control centre and database within various depots within Johannesburg Water by using GSM technology to send a signal to a central control room," Bauer said.

Residents have reiterated their call for that area with manholes to be declared a danger zone.