42 generation units tripped last week - Eskom

Eskom Group chief operating officer, Jan Oberholzer, said that it had been an extremely disappointing week, resulting in stage 4 power cuts needing to be implemented.

CAPE TOWN - Power utility Eskom said that 42 of its electricity generation units had tripped over the past week.

The power company had to introduce stage 2 power cuts since last Tuesday.

Eskom management on Monday morning gave an update on the situation.

Stage 3 power cuts are currently under way and is set to continue until 5am on Tuesday morning.

"Very early on Saturday morning it was already clear that drastic steps needed to be taken in order to replenish the diesel and pump storage dam levels for the week and this is the week where we are now," Oberholzer said.

Oberholzer said that just under 24,000 megawatts of power was lost over the past week.

"Add all of these up and we had 42 units tripping during the week and if you add all of those up, it's just under 24,000 megawatts, some of them more than once, unfortunately. We've managed to return 37 units, totaling about 22,000 megawatts, which includes Cahora Bassa."