Work for 2024 elections starts now - newly-elected EFF GP chair, Nkululeko Dunga

Dunga’s election was cast in stone – with Eyewitness News previously reporting that he had received the blessing of EFF leader Julius Malema.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly-elected EFF Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga says provincial structures must start gearing up for the 2024 general elections.

He shared the stage with five others at the Provincial People’s Assembly (PPA) in Boksburg on Saturday.

Dunga will be deputised by Phillip Makwala – while Moshe Koma has been re-elected as provincial secretary. Koma will now be deputized by Bethuell Munya while Jeanette Maloka is the new treasurer.

He and four others were nominated with their proposed opponents failing to even meet the threshold.

Speaking at the sidelines, Dunga says the work heading into the next national elections must start now.

"EFF has got to be functional and continue to be functional. They got to start gearing up into a second phase".

He’s affronted at being deemed 'the anointed one' – saying he earned his place as the new chair of the province.

"I'd like to think that all these delegates that are here derived their support base for our nomination and accepted our nomination based on the track work that has been set out"

Gauteng will no doubt be hotly contested terrain between now and the 2024 polls – with most parties eyeing control of South Africa’s economic hub – on the back of the ANC’s continued decline.

The EFF Gauteng people’s assembly will draw to a close today.