Woman sidesteps defamation lawsuit after WhatsApp argument with neighbour

JOHANNESBURG - A Fourways woman dodged a half a million rand defamation lawsuit following an argument with her neighbour on a WhatsApp group.

The neighbour lodged a claim after being called a racist.

This comes after the woman - a board member in the complex posted to the WhatsApp group that there were people who were not adhering to hard lockdown rules instituted in 2020, by walking around the complex.

An argument ensued with the neighbour - who accused the woman of being racist.

The High Court in Johannesburg dismissed the lawsuit without making any order as to costs.

Acting Judge Chris Todd accepted that the utterances were upsetting to the woman, but said the bar is set very high and the plaintiff must show that she accepted the insult as fact.

The judge also came down heavy on both sides for trading insults in the WhatsApp chat set up for the Housing complex’s body corporate.